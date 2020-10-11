FIRST ALERT: Delta’s remnants bring increasing storm chances.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After heavy rain moved through overnight, we’ll see the return of showers and storms into this afternoon. As we head through the late morning hours we expect to see a break in the shower activity. Things will continue to pick up this afternoon with about a 40% chance of showers and storms.
A few of these storms could be a bit on the stronger side, with gusty winds being the primary threat. There is a very low chance of a few isolated, brief tornado spin-up that could occur Sunday. This is why the SPC has placed all of the area under a level one risk of seeing strong to severe storms.
A few lingering showers will remain for early Monday as we start to dry out and clear out. We’ll see relief from the warm temperatures and mugginess towards the end of next week.
