DHEC: Over 700 new COVID-19 cases reported in SC, 2 new deaths

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) -South Carolina reported over 700 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, according to new data from state health officials.
The Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 716 new confirmed cases of the virus across the state, bringing the total to 151,649 since the pandemic began. In addition, two new deaths were reported by the health agency, bringing the statewide death toll to 3,348.
Locally, Horry County saw 80 new cases, a drop from 116 new cases the day prior. Neither of the deaths reported Sunday by state health officials occured in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
For a full breakdown of cases by county, click here. For a full breakdown of deaths by county, click here.
DHEC said 6,984 tests were reported to the agency on Saturday, and the percent positive was 10.3%.
Hospitals in the state report their information to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Click here for more information.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
Currently, there are 115 mobile testing events scheduled through Nov. 30 and there are 298 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state, according to DHEC. To find a testing clinic or event near you, click here.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.