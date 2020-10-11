Clemson remains No. 1 in this week’s AP Poll

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a convincing win over Miami, Clemson remains the top team in this week’s AP Poll.
The Tigers received 59 first-place votes this week, three shy of a unanimous No. 1 ranking.
Alabama, Georgia and fellow ACC teams Notre Dame and North Carolina all rounded out the top five in that order.
Ohio State, which will begin its season on Oct. 24 with the rest of the Big Ten Conference, came in at No. 6. Additions to this week’s rankings include Kansas State at No. 22 and USC at No. 25.
Elsewhere in the poll, Louisana-Lafayette moved up two spots to No. 21 ahead of their matchup with Coastal Carolina on Wednesday. The Chanticleers also received 38 votes, but were not ranked in the AP Poll.
Clemson also retained their No. 1 ranking in this week’s Amway Coaches' Poll, while Coastal Carolina received 48 votes.
