Multiple structures damaged by possible tornado in Conway area

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Multiple structures in the Conway area were damaged by a possible tornado on Sunday, according to officials.
Tony Casey with Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the area of Oak Street at around 4:34 p.m. Casey added that one person suffered minor injuries and was treated on scene. Resident pets were also rescued by HCFR.
WMBF News Viewer Summer Farrand also a video showing one building heavily damaged along Four Mile Road and Cultra Road.
The National Weather Service said it will be investigating reports of damage around that same area of Horry County.
