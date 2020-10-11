Boil water advisory issued for parts of Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - The City of Florence has issued a boil water advisory after a water main break, according to officials.
The city is urging water customers in the Tara Village Subdivision, including the 3700 block of Gable Terrace, to boil their tap water for one minute before drinking or cooking with it. Officials added that workers are currently on-site to complete a repair of the water main and restore service.
The city also said there has been no confirmed contamination of the system, but the loss of pressure presents a slight risk. The advisory is a precautionary measure required by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, according to the city.
Test results for contamination are expected to be completed by Monday.
Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to call the City of Florence (843) 665-3236 or DHEC at (843) 661-4825.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.