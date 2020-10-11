Bikers gather along Grand Strand for ride honoring fallen MBPD officer

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - One week after Myrtle Beach Police officer Jacob Hancher was fatally shot during a call for service, members of the Grand Strand community continued to show their support.
A group of bikers gathered in North Myrtle Beach for a “Ride for Jacob” in the fallen officer’s honor on Saturday. The ride began at Captain Archie’s before making several stops, ending at Broadway at the Beach.
Organizers said it was a way to step up in a trying time for local law enforcement.
“Me personally I have a lot of friends who are police or in law enforcement,” said James Stuckey, one of the event’s organizers. “Whenever this happens in our community, it’s our turn to step up for them.”
Stuckey said the turnout was more than they could have imagined and added he wants law enforcement to know that they’re not alone, especially while mourning the loss of one of their own.
“In the world we live in today, they’re kinda the black sheep," he said. "They take a hit every day and we want them to know we’re here. They do a lot for us every day and we’re thankful for it. That’s what it’s about, making sure law enforcement knows the community is behind them. They’re not by themselves.”
The ride came a day after Hancher’s funeral at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. The former officer is set to be buried in Waldorf, Maryland in the next few days.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.