Structure fire in Kingstree leaves one dead, two others injured

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - A structure fire in Williamsburg County has killed one and left two people in the hospital Saturday.
At approximately 1:15 p.m., the Williamsburg County Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire on Hubcap Road in Kingstree, with someone reported to be trapped inside the residence.
The first unit on the scene reported heavy smoke and fire coming from a single-wide mobile home. Firefighters entered the home and found a child.
The child was taken to a waiting ambulance but did not survive their injuries, according to the Williamsburg County Fire Department. Two other people that were living in the home were transported to an area hospital, an adult by ground and another child by air ambulance.
No word yet on the extent of their injuries.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
