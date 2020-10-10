Officers: Man charged for inappropriately touching minor in mall arcade

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a man is being charged with inappropriately touching a minor in the Citadel Mall.
Affidavits state Leon Detzler is being charged with Third Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor after he touched a 15-year-old girl in the mall’s Stadium 16 arcade.
Police say Detzler, described as an older man with gray hair, cornered the girl as she was playing a game, blocked her path of travel, and inappropriately touched her.
The girl didn’t know him, reports say.
Video surveillance shows Detzler following the girl into the arcade, waiting until they were alone, and approaching her. The girl left the arcade and came back with a friend, then left again when Detzler started to walk back towards her.
Officers say Detzler’s wife confirmed his identity after watching the security footage.
CPD says Detzler first denied remembering what happened, then later changed his statement to not remembering if anyone was in the arcade with him. He then stated that he tried to pick up a toy from the game and give it to the girl. The girl reported this wasn’t true and said there wasn’t a toy on the ground for him to pick up.
Detzler is now awaiting trial.
