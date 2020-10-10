NAACP holds march in Pawleys Island, renews calls for mayor to resign

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) - The Georgetown County chapter of the NAACP, along with other groups, continue to call for Pawleys Island Mayor Brian Henry’s resignation.
The groups held a march on Saturday at the Publix location at Pawleys Island Plaza, nearly two months after the town’s mayor commented on a Georgetown County shooting that left a father and his stepdaughter dead in August.
In a now-deleted Facebook post, Henry said there was no outrage because a Black man was accused of shooting white people in the incident.
“We deal with right and wrong, not black and white,” said Marvin Neal, president of the Georgetown County NAACP. “This country is bigger than that, and leaders should bigger than that. No leader should make comments like that, and all those who have made comments like that have resigned.”
Henry held a press conference on Sept. 3, calling his remarks “hurtful and insensitive." He also said he had conversations that gave him a deeper understanding of racial inequality. In that same press conference, he also addressed a movement to boycott Palmetto Cheese, which he oversees.
Comments also began circulating online suggesting that Sea View Inn cook and friend to the Henrys, Vertrella Brown, had initially created the recipe for the cheese. Brown’s likeness appears on the cheese’s packaging. Henry said the claims are false, and the recipe has always been his wife’s. He also asked to keep the issues around his post separate from the company, because of how a boycott could impact employees.
Neal said Saturday that Henry had met with the NAACP chapter, but added the group is continuing to call for his resignation.
“The mayor requested a meeting with the NAACP, and we met,” he said. “In the meeting, most of it was concerns about what he’s going to do for the community. He could do that without being the mayor. There’s nothing that he said in the meeting that has to do with the Facebook post, and he can’t even explain why he said it.”
Neal also said the chapter will continue to march, and has “other avenues of approach” that it will utilize going forward.
