FIRST ALERT: Rain chances and mugginess on the rise as the remnants of Delta pass through

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A few isolated showers will be possible for the first half of our weekend, but the humidity and mugginess will continue to rise. Highs today will reach the low 80s for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, with a 30% chance of a few isolated showers. It won’t be a washout by any stretch, with most rain chances happening throughout this afternoon.
The second half the weekend features better rain chances, a 70% chance of showers and storms is on tap as the remnants of Delta help bring plenty of moisture to the east coast. A few of these storms could be a bit on the stronger side, with gusty winds being the primary threat. There is a very low chance of a few isolated, brief tornado spin-up that could occur Sunday. This is why the SPC has placed all of the area under a level one risk of seeing strong to severe storms.
A few lingering showers will remain for early Monday as we start to dry out and clear out. We’ll see relief from the warm temperatures and mugginess towards the end of next week.
