FIRST ALERT: Rain chances and mugginess on the rise as the remnants of Delta pass through

The second half the weekend features better rain chances, a 70% chance of showers and storms is on tap as the remnants of Delta help bring plenty of moisture to the east coast. A few of these storms could be a bit on the stronger side, with gusty winds being the primary threat. There is a very low chance of a few isolated, brief tornado spin-up that could occur Sunday. This is why the SPC has placed all of the area under a level one risk of seeing strong to severe storms.