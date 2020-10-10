DHEC: Over 100 new COVID-19 cases in Horry County, over 850 new cases statewide

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - South Carolina reported over 850 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, according to new data from state health officials.
The Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 860 new confirmed cases of the virus across the state, bringing the total to 150,915 since the pandemic began. In addition, 21 new deaths were reported by the health agency, bringing the statewide death toll to 3,346.
Locally, Horry County saw 116 new confirmed cases on Saturday. It marks the first time the county has seen over 100 new daily cases since July 27, according to previous DHEC reports. It’s also the third time in five days that Horry County saw at least 90 new cases in DHEC’s daily report.
The county also saw one new confirmed death from the virus in a middle-aged patient that occurred on Oct. 8
For a full breakdown of cases by county, click here. For a full breakdown of deaths by county, click here.
DHEC said 8,124 tests were reported to the agency on Friday, and the percent positive was 10.6%.
Hospitals in the state report their information to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Click here for more information.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
Currently, there are 115 mobile testing events scheduled through Nov. 30 and there are 298 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state, according to DHEC. To find a testing clinic or event near you, click here.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.