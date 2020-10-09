Woman whose missing person flyer went viral on social media found safe

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced Friday morning that Kristin Glass, whose missing person flyer went viral on social media, has been found safe.
Glass, 43, had last spoken with her family Monday night before being reported missing. The police department on Wednesday addressed social media posts concerning the woman’s disappearance, some of which speculated foul play was involved.
Addressing the rumors on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the department said detectives were taking the case “very seriously and following various leads,” but that additional details about the case could not be released without compromising the investigation.
