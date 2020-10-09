WMBF Extra Point - Week 3 highlights and scores

Extra Point, Oct. 9, 2020 - Part 1
Extra Point, Oct. 9, 2020 - Part 2

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another week of Extra Point is in the books. Here’s a look at all the action around the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Scores can be found below.

This story will be updated as new scores come in. All scores are final.

THURSDAY

CLASS 4A

South Florence 51, Darlington 19

FRIDAY

CLASS 5A

Sumter 34, Carolina Forest 27 - OT

Socastee 19, Conway 7

St. James 20, Lamar 12

CLASS 4A

Hartsville 30, Fort Mill 13

Myrtle Beach 51, West Florence 14

North Myrtle Beach 38, Wilson 7

CLASS 3A

Camden 48, Lake City 20

Marlboro County 16, Lakewood 13 - OT

Aynor 38, Waccamaw 14

Loris 19, Georgetown 13 - OT

CLASS 2A

Kingstree 41, Andrews 8

Latta at Mullins - postponed to Oct. 30

CLASS 1A

Carvers Bay 13, East Clarendon 7

Scott’s Branch 21, Hemingway 12

Green Sea Floyds 38, C.E. Murray 12

Hannah-Pamplico 36, Timmonsville 20

Lake View 30, Johnsonville 20

