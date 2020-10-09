WMBF Extra Point - Week 3 highlights and scores

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another week of Extra Point is in the books. Here’s a look at all the action around the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Scores can be found below.
This story will be updated as new scores come in. All scores are final.
THURSDAY
CLASS 4A
South Florence 51, Darlington 19
FRIDAY
CLASS 5A
Sumter 34, Carolina Forest 27 - OT
Socastee 19, Conway 7
St. James 20, Lamar 12
CLASS 4A
Hartsville 30, Fort Mill 13
Myrtle Beach 51, West Florence 14
North Myrtle Beach 38, Wilson 7
CLASS 3A
Camden 48, Lake City 20
Marlboro County 16, Lakewood 13 - OT
Aynor 38, Waccamaw 14
Loris 19, Georgetown 13 - OT
CLASS 2A
Kingstree 41, Andrews 8
Latta at Mullins - postponed to Oct. 30
CLASS 1A
Carvers Bay 13, East Clarendon 7
Scott’s Branch 21, Hemingway 12
Green Sea Floyds 38, C.E. Murray 12
Hannah-Pamplico 36, Timmonsville 20
Lake View 30, Johnsonville 20
