Victim dies after chase ends in crash in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man has died following a multi-vehicle crash earlier this week in Florence County, officials said.
Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as Derrick Bernard Brown, 38, of Lake City. He added Brown died Thursday at a local hospital.
According to authorities, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle on S. Irby Street and Redbud Lane, but the vehicle failed to stop.
A short chase ensued, with the suspect’s vehicle striking a pickup truck near McLaughin Road, which then collided with a cement mixer, deputies said.
Several people were taken to the hospital after the crash.
An autopsy for Brown is scheduled for Friday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.