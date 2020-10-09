Timmonsville police investigate attempted abduction of 3 children at convenience store

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – Timmonsville police are searching for three men who they believe tried to abduct three children at a convenience store.
Timmonsville Police Chief Billy Brown said the attempted abduction happened Thursday at the Hot Spot convenience store off East Smith Street.
He said one of the men went into the store and tried to abduct a five-year-old, and then two other men tried to take two other children who were outside.
Brown added that they are working to pull video together from the store.
He said the men were driving a small, gray compact car.
The attempted abduction comes after a similar incident happened Thursday in Lamar, where officials said a man in a white van pulled up next to a girl, asked her if she wanted candy and then grabbed her wrist.
It’s not clear at this time if the two incidents are connected.
