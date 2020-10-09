Prominently-displayed ‘Wilmington for Trump 2020’ billboard vandalized overnight

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The prominently-displayed “Wilmington for Trump 2020” billboard in downtown Wilmington was vandalized overnight.
The sign, which overlooks the ‘Black Lives Do Matter, End Racism Now’ art installation on Third Street, was ripped to pieces. President Donald Trump’s name is no longer visible and and the previous advertisement before it can now be seen.
A spokeswoman for the Wilmington Police Department said they are aware of the vandalized sign and are investigating.
The billboard was previously apparently in violation of federal campaign laws for not displaying who paid for it, but has since been updated. The New Hanover County GOP is now paying for the ad.
WECT has received calls and messages about political sign stealing going on through the city and into Brunswick County. State House Rep. Frank Iler said he’s displayed signs for President Trump in his yard, only to find out they were stolen not long after.
However, Trump signs aren’t the only ones being tampered with. We’ve also received reports of signs for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden being stolen in the Landfall community in Wilmington.
The Wilmington Police Department and New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said political sign stealing is illegal. If a sign is stolen and the owner wishes to file a report, they will investigate it.
Representatives of both law enforcement agencies said new technology, such as Ring doorbell cameras, can greatly improve investigators’ changes of solving the crime. Without concrete evidence, however, the cases can prove tricky.
