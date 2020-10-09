Horry County police investigate robbery, kidnapping

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are investigating a reported robbery and kidnapping, officials said Friday morning.
Around midnight, officers responded to the Taco Bell on Socastee Boulevard for reports of a robbery at the drive-thru.
Officials said the victim of the robbery was then kidnapped. The victim has since been found and is safe.
The incident did not involve any employees of the Taco Bell, officials said.
According to police, there are suspects in custody, however their names have not been released.
