Horry County resident honoring fallen officer through music

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One Horry County resident is using the power of music to honor the memory of a fallen Myrtle Beach police officer.
Ofc. Jacob Hancher was fatally shot on Oct. 3 while responding to a domestic call.
Musician Donald Thayer says Hancher deserves to be shown love for his dedication to protecting others in the community.
Since the start of the COVD-19 pandemic, Thayer has been playing his saxophone outside of his home to lift his neighbors' spirits. But now, Thayer says his light will be shinning on a life gone too soon.
On Friday night, Thayer will be performing at Antonio’s Restaurant and Bar in North Myrtle Beach but this performance will be different. For the first time, he’ll be starting off the night with a dedication and special song created in Hancher’s memory. There will also be a moment of silence to honor Hancher’s service to others.
Thayer says he hopes this dedication encourages other people in the community to show their love and support for law enforcement, to ensure they know their work is appreciated.
“Get them a cup of coffee, something to just say thank you," Thayer said. "Police keep our society going. Without them, nothing would be safe. Respect your police and when one dies for you, remember that guy. He has a family. He has a soul. He died protecting us.”
Thayer recalls the moment he learned Hancher’s death.
“When I saw his photo I was like my God, this is just a kid,” Thayer said. “Not even on the police force a year. I had to do something. A lot of musicians are sensitive and we have to do something for our community."
Thayer says music has a healing power that can help to support people during painful times. It also provides the opportunity to honor the legacy of an officer who died, one note, and one performance, at a time.
“Music is a universal language," Thayer said. "It Touches the soul, it soothes people. Music at a time of a crisis is something everybody appreciates.”
The dedication performance will start at 6 p.m. Friday at Antonio’s Restaurant and Bar.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.