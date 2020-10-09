Horry County police respond to a barricaded person outside of Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police have responded to a barricaded person in a home outside of Myrtle Beach.
According to information from the Horry County Police Department, the incident is happening near Myerlee Drive outside of the city limits.
Homes in the immediate area have been evacuated out of an abundance of caution, police said.
Community members are asked to steer clear of the area as officers work.
