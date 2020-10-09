Georgetown County School District to continue hybrid instruction following DHEC report review

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Georgetown County School District say their schools will continue to use hybrid instruction following a review of the latest DHEC report.
The district released a statement on Friday afternoon stating that hybrid instruction would continue for Week 7 which comprises the dates of Oct. 19 through Oct. 23.
“This week’s DHEC report showed Georgetown County’s overall rating has returned to HIGH, due to the Percent Positive rate rising from 7.3% last week to 10.4% putting it just above the threshold of the 10% High rating,” district officials said. “This increase in turn caused the Trend in Incidence Rate to move from Medium to High. The Incidence Rate per 100,000 remained in the Medium category this week.”
District officials said they reviewed the report with the SC Department of Education prior to announcing the continuation of HYBRID instruction.
“As stated previously, a return to a HIGH rating does not mean an immediate or mandatory return to REMOTE instruction,” GCSD officials said. “GCSD received permission from SCDE last week to move to weekly announcements so the decision for Week 8 (Oct. 26-30) will be made on Friday, Oct. 16th.”
