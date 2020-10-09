FIRST ALERT: Rain chances on the increase this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Plenty of tropical moisture streams our way this weekend, leading to the risk of downpours through Sunday.
The clouds continue to stream in overnight, turning mostly cloudy throughout Saturday. More humidity will bump the morning lows up, only dropping to around 70° Saturday morning. Despite the clouds, afternoon highs climb to around 80°.
Scattered showers are possible Saturday but widespread rain is not expected. More moisture will stream in Sunday, likely lead to a better chance of downpours and storms. Rain totals could approach 1″ in spots through Sunday evening.
While the threat for severe weather is low, a strong storm or two is possible Sunday afternoon. The main risk would be strong, gusty winds but we’ll need to watch a low tornado threat.
A few showers linger into Monday as the muggy weather continues through mid-week.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.