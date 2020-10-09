FIRST ALERT: A quiet end to the week before rain chances return

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One more day of quiet, dry, and warm weather is on the way for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Temperatures Friday will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s, with a bit of increasing humidity as well. It will be a day similar to Thursday, with the exception of increasing clouds throughout the second half of the day.
As we head towards the weekend, the remnants of Delta will bring a few showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm or two across the area. Tropical moisture will return to the area which means the return of humidity and also an increase of rain chances.
While the center of circulation from the remnants of Delta look to remain to the north of the Carolinas, the outerbands will likely bring periods of showers for Saturday. A 40% chance of a few hit or miss showers will be possible on Satuday.
Sunday brings the best potential of rain, with a 70% chance of showers and a few gusty thunderstorms. The SPC has already placed a large amount of the area under a level 1 risk for a few strong storms, but widespread severe weather does not look likely at this time.
