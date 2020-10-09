FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Delta officially makes landfall in Louisiana

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hurricane Delta has officially made landfall in Louisiana near Creole as a category two hurricane.
Delta had been making steady progress towards the north throughout Friday. Thanks to cooler water temperatures and significant wind shear, the storm did weaken upon approach to the coast. Winds were sustained around 100 mph as the storm made landfall Friday evening.
The landfall of Delta occurs just a few weeks after Hurricane Laura devasted the area as a category four hurricane. Power was just restored to areas around Lake Charles within the last week where upwards of 75% of homes suffered significant roof damage during Laura.
The remnants of Delta will continue to weaken and move through Louisiana and Mississippi into Saturday. While no direct impacts will occur in the Carolinas, expect to see the return of scattered downpours into Sunday.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.