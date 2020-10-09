DHEC: Over 1,100 COVID-19 cases associated with K-12 schools in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - Over 1,100 COVID-19 cases have now been associated with K-12 schools in South Carolina, according to state health officials.
The Department of Health and Environmental Control’s latest data shows 1,141 cases of the virus associated between public, charter and private schools in the state. 808 of those cases were among students, while 333 were among employees, according to DHEC.
DHEC also noted the reports do not mean the students, faculty or staff contracted the virus at school, and only those who physically attend school on a regular basis were included in the counts.
DHEC’s online dashboard also provides further details in cases by school district. Among schools in Horry and Georgetown counties impacted by COVID-19, no school saw more than five cases between students and/or faculty in the past 30 days.
Click here for more information via DHEC’s website.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.