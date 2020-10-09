Conway police light up public safety building in blue to honor Ofc. Hancher

On Wednesday night, Conway police lit up their Public Safety Building blue in memory of Pfc. Jacob Hancher. (Source: Conway Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff | October 9, 2020 at 11:34 AM EDT - Updated October 9 at 11:34 AM

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Conway Police Department is standing by their brothers and sisters in blue as they prepare to say their final goodbyes to a young officer.

On Wednesday night, Conway police lit up their Public Safety Building blue in memory of Pfc. Jacob Hancher.

CONTINUING COVERAGE | Remembering Myrtle Beach police Ofc. Jacob Hancher

“We stand in support of the men and women of MBPD as they grieve the loss of a team member,” the Conway Police Department posted on its Facebook page.

The post also had a video showing several officers, including Conway Police Chief Dale Long, giving their sympathies to the Hancher’s family and the Myrtle Beach Police Department family.

“The Conway Police Department and all of it staff and officers, send our deepest, sincere sympathies to the Myrtle Beach Police Department and all of their officers. We sympathize with you now, we stand united with you as you go through at this time. We want you to know we support you, we care about you, we’re here for you, we’re going to get through all of this together,” Long said in the video.

MBPD PFC OFFICER HANCHER MEMORIAL

Posted by Conway Police Department, South Carolina on Friday, October 9, 2020

