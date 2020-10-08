WMBF to provide live coverage of funeral for Ofc. Jacob Hancher

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach community will come together Friday to say its final goodbyes to a police officer who was killed in the line of duty.
Myrtle Beach Police Ofc. Jacob Hancher was responding to a domestic violence call around 14th Avenue South on Oct. 3 when he was struck by gunfire.
A public funeral service is taking place Friday starting at 2 p.m. at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.
WMBF News will have live coverage beginning at 2 p.m. on air, on our website, our news app, and our Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.