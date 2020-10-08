'We’re here to honor’: Hundreds line up to pay their respects to fallen MBPD officer at viewing

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Family, friends and community members paid their respects to Myrtle Beach police officer Jacob Hancher Thursday at a public viewing.
The viewing took place at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.
Hours before the viewing even started, members of a biker group called the Patriot Guard Riders put up American flags and American flags with a thin blue line along Oak Street and in front of the convention center.
The leader of the group said he didn’t want to be recognized by his name, because the focus should only be on Hancher.
“We’re here to honor and respect,” he said. “It’s not about us today.”
Members of the community also showed up Thursday.
“It’s like a brother died," Patricia Yost said. "That’s how I feel about Jacob. I know we had the pleasure of serving him Thanksgiving dinner last year over at the police station, and I just feel like my brother died.”
Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock was also there, along with Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune.
City Councilman Gregg Smith also paid his respects.
“I wanted to be here to support the family, to support the community and to support all of our officers that put their lives on the line every day and work hard for the city,” Smith said.
Hancher’s public funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.
