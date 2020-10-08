Timmonsville woman accused of firing gun into occupied vehicle

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence County deputies arrested a woman Wednesday for allegedly firing multiple shots into an occupied vehicle.
Mye’Quaja Ye’Shiema Zyebreia Poole, 24, of Timmonsville, is charged with one count of attempted murder.
According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on July 17.
Deputies said the victim did not sustain any injuries.
Poole is being held at the Florence County Detention Center without bond.
