Signs along U.S. 501 pay tribute to fallen Myrtle Beach police officer

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Tributes to fallen Myrtle Beach Police Ofc. Jacob Hancher continue to pour in, one day before a public funeral service is set to take place.
Along U.S. 501 Thursday morning, traffic signs displayed “End of Watch 10-3-20” and “RIP Jacob Hancher.”
COMPLETE COVERAGE: Remembering Jacob Hancher
Hancher was killed Oct. 3 after shots rang out while he and another officer were responding to a domestic call around 14th Avenue South.
A public funeral is taking place for Hancher on Friday, Oct. 9, beginning at 2 p.m. at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. A public visitation is taking place Thursday at the convention center from 4 to 7 p.m.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has also ordered that the flags on all state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Oct. 9 in tribute to Hancher.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.