Officials: ‘Serious injuries’ reported after wreck near Highway 746 in Loris

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - One person was airlifted to the hospital after a crash in Horry County on Thursday, according to officials.
Horry County Fire Rescue said its crews were dispatched to a single-vehicle accident at 3:40 p.m. near Log Cabin Road and Highway 746 in Loris. Officials also said serious injuries were reported.
No other details were immediately available.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is also investigating the incident.
