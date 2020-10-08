North Myrtle Beach businesses create fundraising raffle for fallen officer’s family

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Several businesses in North Myrtle Beach have organized a fundraiser for the Hancher family.
Tickets for a raffle organized by the Shops on Main and went on sale Thursday. A hot rod cooler is situated at the front of Dirty Don’s will be the prize for one winner when the drawing occurs Nov. 1.
For the business owner that organized the fundraiser, it’s a cause she holds close to her heart.
Olivia Romstad and her fiance own Sweet Home Carolina, a boutique in the Shops on Main. Both are also retired Marines, and her husband used to be a police officer in San Diego.
“Every time they go out, it’s really bad," she said. "You always have to worry. I remember having to worry every time he went out.”
When she heard about the death of Myrtle Beach Pfc. Jacob Hancher, it struck a chord.
“We definitely wanted to reach out and try and do something that would be nice for his family," said Romstad.
She decided to raffle off the hot rod cooler, with 100% of the proceeds going to Hancher’s family.
Sweet Home Carolina is also doing a live virtual show of the store, where 20% of the proceeds will go to the Hancher family.
“There’s nothing that we can say or do to bring him back, but anything that we can do to support them and let them know they’re in our thoughts and prayers is what we’re aiming for," said Romstad.
Tickets are currently available at Dirty Don’s for $20 each.
Sweet Home Carolina is also planning raffle off a mustang cooler for Toys for Tots later this year.
