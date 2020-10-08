Horry County Schools to remain in hybrid learning, DHEC report shows increase in recent COVID-19 activity

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – As the latest COVID-19 disease activity report in South Carolina shows Horry County with a “high” level recent disease activity, Horry County Schools said it will remain in hybrid learning through at least Oct. 16.
No decision for the week of Oct. 19 was made by the district based on Thursday’s report from DHEC.
“As announced previously, the hybrid instructional model will remain in effect for HCS for the week of October 12th through 16th,” read a statement on the district’s website. “We will continue to monitor the number of cases within the school district and will consider the October 15th SC DHEC weekly disease activity report as it relates to the district’s future operational status.”
The weekly report from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control lists Horry County in the medium category for incidence rate per 100,000 people. However, the trend in incidence rate and percent positive were both high.
For the latter, Horry County has a percent-positive of 13.8%, according to DHEC.
Horry County Schools have been using this report to decide their weekly instructional plan. Since the beginning of the 2020-21 school year, the county has been in the “medium” category and operating with a hybrid learning model, where students have two days of face-to-face learning, and three days of virtual learning.
Based on guidelines the district has been following, “high” spread would have moved HCS to a fully virtual learning environment.
District leaders previously announced they would operate under a hybrid model for the week of Oct. 12. HCS' instructional meter currently does not have an update for the learning model for the week of Oct. 19.
