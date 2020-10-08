Myrtle Beach police lower, fold flags to present to fallen officer’s family

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department is making preparations to honor one of its own.
On Thursday morning, a number of officers were standing outside the Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center in their dress uniforms, near the memorial that has been set up in memory of Ofc. Jacob Hancher, who was killed in the line of duty on Oct. 3 while responding to a domestic call.
COMPLETE COVERAGE: Remembering Jacob Hancher
A large white tent was erected over the Ted C. Collins sign, which has a black bar running down the center of it and several bouquets of flowers placed on the ground at its base.
A number of officers were standing beside that tent and lowering the two flags from the adjacent flagpole. The American flag was then neatly folded and taken inside the building.
According to an MBPD spokesperson, the flags will be presented to Hancher’s family during Friday’s public funeral service.
The service is taking place at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center starting at 2 p.m. WMBF News will have complete coverage both on air and online.
A public viewing is being held Thursday at the convention center, from 4 to 7 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.