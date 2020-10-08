Memorial honoring fallen officer grows outside Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – An impromptu memorial honoring Myrtle Beach Police Ofc. Jacob Hancher surrounds the Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center sign on N. Oak Street.
The flowers and momentous that compose the memorial continues to grow daily.
CONTINUED COVERAGE: Remembering Ofc. Jacob Hancher
The city of Myrtle Beach shared a video of the memorial Thursday morning.
Hancher was fatally shot while responding to a domestic call on the evening of Oct. 3.
A public viewing will be held Thursday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. A public funeral service will be held on Friday, also at the convention center.
