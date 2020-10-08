Horry County police recover stolen 1969 Chevy pickup truck; one charged

Police said a 1969 Chevrolet C/10 pickup truck that was stolen on Sunday has been recovered. (Source: HCPD)
By WMBF News Staff | October 8, 2020 at 1:48 PM EDT - Updated October 8 at 1:48 PM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police said they’ve recovered a pickup truck that was stolen from a dealership in the Conway area last weekend.

Police said a 1969 Chevrolet C/10 pickup truck was stolen on Oct. 4 from the AutoWorld of Conway location on U.S. 501.

On Thursday afternoon, Horry County police tweeted that the truck has been recovered and one person has been charged.

The name of the suspect and their specific charges were not immediately available.

