HAPPENING TODAY: Public viewing to be held for Ofc. Jacob Hancher

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department is encouraging the public to join them in remembering the life of Ofc. Jacob Hancher.
The public viewing for Hancher is Thursday, Oct. 8, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.
Law enforcement will escort Hancher’s body from a private viewing in Conway to the public service at the convention center.
Officials said the procession will head down Highway 501 from Conway to Highway 17. It will then turn at intersection of Mr. Joe White Avenue to the convention center.
CONTINUED COVERAGE: Remembering Ofc. Jacob Hancher
Law enforcement will start lining up to meet with the procession around noon Thursday.
After Thursday’s public viewing, the community is invited to join Hancher’s family for a public funeral, which will take place Friday at 2 p.m. at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.
Hancher will be laid to rest next week in Waldorf, Md.
WMBF News will have team coverage live from the Myrtle Beach Convention Center Friday as the Myrtle Beach community and surrounding areas say their final goodbye to Hancher.
