Halloween on the MarshWalk canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

“This year, we as a group have been faced with some very tough decisions concerning our organized events that we host here on the MarshWalk,” read a press release from the MarshWalk Group. “We regret having to cancel these events that have become a tradition for so many, although in light of the current ongoing world pandemic, we feel a strong obligation and continued commitment to not host an event that would have difficulty in enforcing current CDC guidelines. Our primary concern is and will always be the health and well-being of our guests, staff, and first responders. We appreciate the community’s support in our continued efforts and look forward to hosting many more amazing MarshWalk events in the future.”