Halloween on the MarshWalk canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) - Halloween will not be coming to the Murrells Inlet MarshWalk this year, according to organizers.
The group representing the MarshWalk’s restaurants announced Thursday that this year’s trick-or-treating event and costume contests will not take place due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns.
“This year, we as a group have been faced with some very tough decisions concerning our organized events that we host here on the MarshWalk,” read a press release from the MarshWalk Group. “We regret having to cancel these events that have become a tradition for so many, although in light of the current ongoing world pandemic, we feel a strong obligation and continued commitment to not host an event that would have difficulty in enforcing current CDC guidelines. Our primary concern is and will always be the health and well-being of our guests, staff, and first responders. We appreciate the community’s support in our continued efforts and look forward to hosting many more amazing MarshWalk events in the future.”
The announcement comes after this year’s July 4th Fireworks show was postponed to Labor Day, but was then later canceled.
The MarshWalk Group consists of restaurants including Bovine’s, Wahoo’s Fish House, Drunken Jack’s, Creek Ratz, Dead Dog Saloon, The Claw House, The Wicked Tuna and Mojo’s.
