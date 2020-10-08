Georgetown County deputies search for 2 men who ran from traffic stop

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A search is underway for two men who ran away from a traffic stop.
A deputy pulled a driver over Thursday afternoon near the intersection of Pennyroyal Road and South Fraser Street for speeding, and a substance was thrown from the vehicle after it stopped on the side of the road, according to the sheriff’s office.
Authorities said the vehicle sped away to the Speedway convenience store on South Fraser Street, near the Georgetown Airport, and then the two men ran into the woods.
Deputies are now searching for the pair.
Anyone who sees something suspicious should call 911.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.