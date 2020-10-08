FIRST ALERT: Warm weather to end the week, rain chances increase this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Warm weather will continue as we head through the end of the work week and into the weekend. As you head out the door this morning, patchy areas of fog will develop in many spots this morning. It’s not widespread but enough to slow you down in some of those typical trouble spots.
Afternoon highs today are warm! Once again, we will reach the lower 80s on the beaches with the middle 80s across the Pee Dee under mostly sunny skies. There’s no rain chances in the forecast for today or tomorrow.
As we head into Friday, an increase in humidity will become common with clouds thickening up throughout the day. The cloud cover will keep temperatures right around 80 degrees but the humidity will be noticeable and remind us of more like summer and not October by any means. That humidity is ahead of the tropical moisture that is working into the area for the weekend from what will be left of Hurricane Delta.
Hurricane Delta will move onshore along the Louisiana coastline late Friday and then start to move inland. As the remnants of Delta move through Mississippi and Tennessee through the weekend, humidity will quickly increase across the area. The added humidity and on shore wind will allow for scattered showers to develop at times. Rain chances this weekend will be at 30% on Saturday and then increase to 40% by Sunday when a few thunderstorms will be possible as well.
Despite the added clouds and passing showers, weekend temperatures will remain very warm with afternoon readings both days in the upper 70s to near 80.
