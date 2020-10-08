FIRST ALERT: Delta’s remnants bring weekend rain chances

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Increasingly warm and humid weather will move into the Carolinas through the weekend as the remnants of Hurricane Delta pass through the Deep South.
Tonight will see fair skies and a little patchy fog in a few spots with temperatures dropping into the lower to middle 60s inland and middle to upper 60s along the Grand Strand.
Friday will see fair skies in the morning give way to increasing clouds through the day with mostly cloudy and even overcast skies likely by the late afternoon. Humidity will start to increase a bit as temperatures climb into the upper 70s to near 80.
Late Friday will see Hurricane Delta make landfall along the Louisiana coastline. A weakening Delta will then move through Mississippi and into Tennessee and Kentucky by late Saturday and Sunday. While the Carolinas will not see the direct impacts, the large circulation around Delta will result in a dramatic increase in humidity and as a result, rain chances will also increase.
Saturday will see mostly cloudy skies and high humidity. A few passing showers and storms will be possible from time to time with rain chances around 40% through the day. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s during the afternoon.
Even higher levels of moisture arrive in the Carolinas on Sunday and the risk of showers and storms will increase. The chance of rain on Sunday has increased to 60%. While the day will not be a washout, a few locally heavy downpours will be likely from time to time.
