Father of last fallen Myrtle Beach Police officer expresses condolences, support for Hancher family

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - In the days since Myrtle Beach Police Ofc. Jacob Hancher’s life was taken, his family has received an outpouring of support from the community.
That support has come in the form of walks and prayer services in his honor, businesses raising money in support, and a makeshift memorial outside the Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center.
On the other side of the police station is a memorial for MBPD Ofc. Joe McGarry, the last officer who was shot and killed while on duty in Myrtle Beach. McGarry’s father said he still feels the pain of his son’s passing.
“It’ll be 18 in December," Joe McGarry Sr. said.
McGarry lost his son in 2002. He said the loss of his only child never gets easier.
The younger Joe McGarry was in his fourth year as an officer with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
“Joe, he had only been on for four years; he was already a field training officer. He loved his job. I know the heartache you get when you get that knock on the door," the officer’s father said, recounting the night when his life changed forever.
That knock on the door let McGarry Sr. know his son was shot and killed in the line of duty.
McGarry responded to a call sending him to a parking lot off of Kings Highway. As he tried to approach the suspect, he was shot and killed in the middle of the night.
“A police officer - in my case a police officer and a priest - came to my door and told us. And it was heart wrenching. And I knew they were going through the same thing," McGarry said.
He noted Jacob Hancher reminds him of his son. Both were in the start of their careers with the MBPD, both were in their twenties, and both loved their jobs.
McGarry said he wants the Hancher family to know they are here for them.
“We’re here if they ever need us, and the Myrtle Beach Police Department is here for them too. They are loved, and this community loves them too. Don’t get persuaded by the bad news you see on TV. Down here we love you. We love you all over," McGarry said.
He said he plans to go to the funeral for Hancher to show his support for his family and the fellow officers who are grieving.
