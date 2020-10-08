DHEC: Over 850 new COVID-19 cases in S.C., 12 additional deaths confirmed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Thursday 859 new cases of COVID-19, and 12 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 149,219 and those who have died to 3,311, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 89 additional COVID-19 cases and one new death. It was the third-highest number of new coronavirus cases in the state, behind 106 in Spartanburg County and 97 in Greenville County. A breakdown of new cases can be found here, while new deaths can be found here.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Wednesday statewide was 7,247 and the percent positive was 11.8%.
Of South Carolina’s 10,218 inpatient hospital beds, 8,436 are in use for a 82.56% utilization rate, according to DHEC. There are 716 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Of that number, 191 are in ICU and 94 are ventilated.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
Currently, there are 175 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. 31 and there are 282 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state, according to DHEC. To find a testing clinic or event near you, click here.
