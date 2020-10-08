Classroom Champion: Socastee High teacher’s students ‘are her life’

“It’s something I’ve thought about, I am worried about my own health. I have a 10-year-old-son; I worry about his health. I worry about my elderly parents but ultimately I need to be in the classroom," she said. "No matter how hard or challenging getting to be in a room with students or in a Google Meet with students, that interaction, they need it just as much as I need it. Ultimately I’m here the same way doctors and nurses go in and risk their health. I’m not as awesome as a doctor or nurse, but it’s a risk I’m willing to take.”