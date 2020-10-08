Bridgewater’s patience, accuracy paying off in Carolina

Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) celebrates after scoring against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (Source: AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
By Steve Reed (Associated Press) | October 7, 2020 at 10:18 PM EDT - Updated October 8 at 2:52 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Teddy Bridgewater’s patience is paying off in Carolina.

The young and surprising Panthers have strung together back-to-back victories despite being without All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey thanks in large part because of Bridgewater’s decision-making.

Bridgewater has excelled in the past two games at taking what the defense has given him and picking up first downs.

He’s completing 73% of passes this season, which ranks third in the league behind only Seattle’s Russell Wilson and Las Vegas' Derek Carr.

