Area restaurants raise money to benefit family of Jacob Hancher, Myrtle Beach Police Department

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Grand Strand restaurants are raising money to benefit both the immediate family of Jacob Hancher and his law enforcement family.
Marnie Kennedy, who co-owns The Porch in Socastee, as well the Cooper House, said she raised over $2,000 for Hancher’s family in a matter of two days.
According to Kennedy, she raised the funds through the taking of donations. She said she also donated her tips and A&A Produce contributed “a large chunk” as well.
Hancher, an officer with the Myrtle Beach Police Department, was killed by gunfire Oct. 3 while responding to a domestic call around 14th Avenue South.
Kosta Bowls is honoring the fallen officer by serving the #374 Hancher Bowl, according to a post on its Facebook page. All profits from it will be donated to the MBPD in the Jacob Hancher Memorial Fund’s name.
“Officer Jacob Hancher was the true definition of a hero and served his community proud,” Kosta Bowls posted on Facebook.
