Area restaurants raise money to benefit family of Jacob Hancher, Myrtle Beach Police Department

Digital billboards in Myrtle Beach are paying tribute to PFC Jacob Hancher, who was killed Saturday night in the line of duty. (Source: WMBF News)
By Brad Dickerson | October 8, 2020 at 9:49 AM EDT - Updated October 8 at 11:03 AM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Grand Strand restaurants are raising money to benefit both the immediate family of Jacob Hancher and his law enforcement family.

Marnie Kennedy, who co-owns The Porch in Socastee, as well the Cooper House, said she raised over $2,000 for Hancher’s family in a matter of two days.

According to Kennedy, she raised the funds through the taking of donations. She said she also donated her tips and A&A Produce contributed “a large chunk” as well.

Hancher, an officer with the Myrtle Beach Police Department, was killed by gunfire Oct. 3 while responding to a domestic call around 14th Avenue South.

Kosta Bowls is honoring the fallen officer by serving the #374 Hancher Bowl, according to a post on its Facebook page. All profits from it will be donated to the MBPD in the Jacob Hancher Memorial Fund’s name.

“Officer Jacob Hancher was the true definition of a hero and served his community proud,” Kosta Bowls posted on Facebook.

