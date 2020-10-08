Animal control searching for three stray dogs that attacked a Florence man

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Members of Florence County Environmental Services continue to search for three stray dogs that attacked a 60-year-old man last weekend, officials said.
According to environmental services officer Todd Floyd, the man was attacked in his yard on Oct. 2. He was hospitalized and reportedly entered rehabilitation on Thursday.
The dogs were described by a witness to be a black and white lab or pit bull mix with a red collar; a brown pit bull that may have a fresh injury on left side of its head; and another black dog, possibly a lab or pit mix, Floyd said.
He added that officers took two dogs from the area into custody that closely matched the description of the attack dogs. Floyd said the animals have yet to be verified by the victim to be the dogs that attacked him.
“Being that we are not sure that the two dogs that we have in custody are the correct animals, we have traps set on the victim’s property and … have been canvasing the area daily, searching for animals that fit the description of the reported dogs,” Floyd said via email.
Those who live in the Savannah Grove area of Florence County are asked to call the environmental services office at (843) 665-3053 if they see any owned or stray animals that fit the descriptions of dogs wanted in the attack.
