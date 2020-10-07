TRAFFIC ALERT: Section of Highway 52 in Florence County shut down after chase ends in wreck

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Part of Highway 52 in Florence County has been closed after a short pursuit involving deputies ended in an accident Wednesday.
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said deputies attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of South Irby Street and Redbud Lane at around 2:36 p.m. Officials added vehicle did not stop and led the deputy on a short chase before striking a pickup truck near McLaughin Road, which then collided with a cement mixer.
Deputies said several individuals were transported to hospitals for treatment. Information on the severity of those injuries was not immediately available.
Howe Springs Fire Rescue added that Highway 52 in the 4300 block of Irby Street will be shut down for several hours. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and find alternate routes.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is also investigating the incident.
