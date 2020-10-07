Report: Chanticleers, Ragin’ Cajuns matchup postponed due to Hurricane Delta

LAFAYETTE, La. (WMBF) – Hurricane Delta has forced the postponement of Saturday’s Coastal Carolina football game against the Louisiana-Lafayette Rajin' Cajuns, according to a report.
Ross Dellenger with Sports Illustrated tweeted that sources say the game has been postponed and the teams are exploring alternative dates.
Kickoff was slated for 11 a.m. CST at Cajun Field in Lafayette, La.
The game was originally scheduled for Oct. 17 but was moved up one week to minimize downtime for both programs due to COVID-19, officials said.
Stay with WMBF Sports for updates on this developing story.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.