RCSD: Man arrested for throwing flaming cup of gasoline into victim’s face

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 55-year-old man has been arrested following an incident where he threw a flaming cup of gasoline into an acquaintance’s face.
Cornelius Neal Diamond has been charged with attempted murder.
On September 18th, deputies were dispatched to Prisma Health Baptist Hospital after receiving reports about a man suffering from burn injuries to his face.
Upon arrival, a 26-year-old told them that an acquaintance, later identified as Diamond, gave him a gun to hold on to that was later stolen.
Diamond repeatedly asked for the gun back and threaten the victim if he did not return it.
Around 6:15 p.m. on September 18th the victim was walking along Abbott Road when Diamond confronted him about the gun.
After a brief verbal argument, Diamond threw a flaming cup of gasoline into the 26-year-old’s face and walked away.
The victim was later taken to the Doctors Hospital Joseph M. Still Burn Center in Augusta to be treated for 2nd and 3rd degree burns.
Diamond was taken into custody on Oct. 5. He is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
