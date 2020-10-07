MBPD releases name of second officer hurt in shooting that killed Pfc. Jacob Hancher

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department has released the name of the officer who was hurt in a shooting that took the life of Pfc. Jacob Hancher.
Officer Andrew Wangstad, 28, was injured in the officer-involved shooting on Saturday along 14th Avenue South, according to the police department. Officials said he was treated for his injury and has since been released from the hospital and recovering.
Wangstad has been with the Myrtle Beach Police Department for just under a year.
Authorities said officers were called to 14th Avenue South for a domestic dispute call, which led to a shootout.
Hancher, 23, was shot and killed during the incident.
CONTINUING COVERAGE | Remembering Pfc. Jacob Hancher
The suspect in the case, 20-year-old John Derek Aycoth, also died in the shooting.
The State Law Enforcement Division’s investigation into the officer-involved shooting is ongoing.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.